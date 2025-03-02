Norden Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 411,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,690,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,762,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

