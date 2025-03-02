Norden Group LLC Decreases Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAN. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $2,061,686.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,031.08. The trade was a 92.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

