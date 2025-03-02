Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

NRILY traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 45,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.81. Nomura Research Institute has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.