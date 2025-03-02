Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

