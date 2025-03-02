Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

