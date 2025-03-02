Noble Wealth Management PBC Takes $54,000 Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMD. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,754,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,334,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 221,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $45.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

