Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $57.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $748.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.