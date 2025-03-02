Noble Wealth Management PBC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC owned about 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBMR stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.