Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

