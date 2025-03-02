Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.07 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

