Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 962.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period.

AOA opened at $78.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.98.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

