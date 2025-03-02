Noble Wealth Management PBC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

