Noble Wealth Management PBC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VOE stock opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

