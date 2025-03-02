Noble Wealth Management PBC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

