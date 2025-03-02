NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 30,244,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 50,179,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NIO Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,907 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 263,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 589,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

