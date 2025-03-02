Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Newmont has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

