NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,307 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 1.37% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MILN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MILN opened at $47.10 on Friday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.