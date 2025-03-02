NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 7,660 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -550.00%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,553,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,499,556.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 11,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $856,127.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,428.47. The trade was a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,164 shares of company stock worth $13,664,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.