NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 5,073 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,427 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 155,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

