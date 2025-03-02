NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $71.07 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

