NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS:PAVE opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

