NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.