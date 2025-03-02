NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

EXR stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.55.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

