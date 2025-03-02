NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 5,152 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

