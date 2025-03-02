NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $608.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.69. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $249.58 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 1.63.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

