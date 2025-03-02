NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 329,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after buying an additional 635,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. HSBC raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.