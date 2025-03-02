NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 4,026 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after buying an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VBR opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

