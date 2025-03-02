New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Stock Up 2.0 %

STT opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.