New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

