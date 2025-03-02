New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,167,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,797,000 after acquiring an additional 882,047 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,215,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,131,000 after purchasing an additional 405,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

