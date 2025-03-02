New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $197.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

