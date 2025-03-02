New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 111,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,260,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after purchasing an additional 96,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,430,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 90.08%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $213,510.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,513.60. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $359,186.40. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,633 shares of company stock valued at $346,657. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.