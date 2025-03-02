New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,669,000 after acquiring an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,928.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 325,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,835,000 after acquiring an additional 320,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 43.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193,839 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 754,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,697,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $16,342,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

