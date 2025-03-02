New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NEN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $84.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

