Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $979.29 and last traded at $973.88. 1,119,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,294,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $963.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $832.09.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock worth $290,016,164. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

