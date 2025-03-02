Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. 450,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,706. Nestlé has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $110.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

