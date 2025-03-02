Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

PENN opened at $21.51 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

