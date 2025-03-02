Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $99.00, but opened at $101.91. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 2,693 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 39.69% and a net margin of 68.22%. The company had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

