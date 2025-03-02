Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $65.73 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 6.5 %

NYSE:NRP opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $81.74 and a twelve month high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Natural Resource Partners’s previous dividend of $0.35. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

