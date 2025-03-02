National Pension Service Sells 29,861 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

