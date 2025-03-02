National Pension Service Sells 15,221 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

National Pension Service cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

