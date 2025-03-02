National Pension Service Sells 101,690 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

National Pension Service decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,690 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $27,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

