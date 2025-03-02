National Pension Service Purchases Shares of 367 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7,209.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 43.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.5 %

REG opened at $76.70 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.