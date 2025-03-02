National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Pension Service lowered its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

