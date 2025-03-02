National Pension Service Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

