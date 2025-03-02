National Pension Service Has $30.46 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.21% of Aptiv worth $30,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

