National Pension Service Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.19% of Textron worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.29. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.67 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

