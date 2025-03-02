National Pension Service Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 87.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 56,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 131,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 508,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on H World Group from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC cut H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

