Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,435.05. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,772 shares of company stock valued at $49,741,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Natera by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natera by 9,755.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $132.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.69.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

