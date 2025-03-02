Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 37.1% in February

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.37% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

